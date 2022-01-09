Clear
Pipkins lifts Purdue Fort Wayne over Robert Morris 76-70

By AP News

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins scored 18 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Robert Morris 76-70 in Horizon League action on Sunday.

Pipkins hit 8 of 10 shots for the Mastodons (7-7, 3-3). Bobby Planutis added 16 points, while Jarred Godfrey scored 15 with six rebounds and six assists. Ra Kpedi had 13 points.

Michael Green III scored a season-high 20 points for the Colonials (2-13, 0-6), who have now lost four straight games. Kahliel Spear and Enoch Cheeks scored 13 apiece with Cheeks adding seven rebound.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

