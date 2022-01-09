Light Fog
Amey scores 32 as San Jose State romps past Bethesda 118-43

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Myron Amey Jr. came off the bench to score a career-high 32 points and San Jose State romped past Bethesda 118-43 on Saturday night.

Tibet Gorener scored a career-high 23 points and had nine rebounds for the Spartans (7-5). Trey Smith added 15 points, while Shon Robinson scored 12. Amey came into the game with a scoring average of 2.0.

San Jose State, which led 61-20 at halftime, posted season highs with 20 3-pointers and 33 assists.

Isaiah Burton had 11 points for the Flames. Mark Carter added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

