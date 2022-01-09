Williamson lifts Loyola Chicago past Bradley 78-71 in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson matched his season high with 20 points as Loyola Chicago extended its winning streak to seven games, beating Bradley 78-71 in overtime on Saturday.

Williamson, who shot 9 for 11 from the foul line, scored all Loyola’s points — including nine in the final 58 seconds — as the Ramblers closed the game with a 10-3 spurt.

Aher Uguak had 16 points for Loyola Chicago (11-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Chris Knight added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Schwieger had 13 points.

Rienk Mast scored a season-high 20 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks for the Braves (7-9, 1-3). Jayson Kent added 15 points. Malevy Leons had seven rebounds.

Terry Roberts, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Braves, scored only six points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Williamson was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer and the made the and-1 free throw to complete a four-point play before Chris Knight added a layup to give Loyola a two-point lead with a minute left in regulation. Rienk Mast answered with a layup on the other end to make it 66-all

