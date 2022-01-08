Mostly Clear
Millner, Dennis help Toledo rout Northern Illinois 94-63

By AP News

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. and RayJ Dennis scored 16 points apiece as Toledo romped to a 94-63 victory over Northern Illinois in Mid-American Conference play on Saturday.

Ryan Rollins added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets (11-4, 3-1). Ra’Heim Moss had 12 points as Toledo won for a sixth straight time at home.

Kaleb Thornton had 12 points for the Huskies (3-8), who were playing their MAC opener. Edward Manuel scored 11.

