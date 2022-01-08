Morgan scores 22 to lift UIW past Houston Baptist 60-50

KATY, Texas (AP) — Josh Morgan had 22 points as UIW got past Houston Baptist 60-50 on Saturday in the seventh-place game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off event.

Robert “RJ” Glasper had 10 points and six assists for UIW (4-13), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Drew Lutz added seven rebounds.

Zion Tordoff had 12 points for the Huskies (4-9). Deshon Proctor added 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

___

