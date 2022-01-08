Mostly Clear
Holden scores 20 to lead Wright St. past IUPUI 72-58

By AP News

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 20 points as Wright State beat IUPUI 72-58 on Saturday.

Trey Calvin had 16 points for Wright State (8-7, 5-1 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight victory. Grant Basile added 13 points and nine rebounds. Tim Finke had 11 points.

Azariah Seay had 16 points for the Jaguars (1-11, 0-3), whose losing streak reached six games. Bakari LaStrap added 11 points. Boston Stanton III had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

