Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne past Youngstown St. 71-61

By AP News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Jarred Godfrey registered 18 points and six rebounds as Purdue Fort Wayne got past Youngstown State 71-61 on Friday night.

Jalon Pipkins had 15 points and six rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne (6-7, 2-3 Horizon League), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Ra Kpedi added 11 points and seven rebounds. Damian Chong Qui had 10 points.

Luke Chicone had 13 points for the Penguins (9-6, 3-2). Tevin Olison added 11 points. Michael Akuchie had 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

