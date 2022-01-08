Slajchert scores 19 to carry Penn over Cornell 79-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Clark Slajchert had 19 points off the bench to carry Penn to a 79-65 win over Cornell on Friday night.

Jordan Dingle had 17 points for the Quakers (5-10, 2-0 Ivy League). Michael Moshkovitz added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Lucas Monroe had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Guy Ragland Jr. had 12 points for the Big Red (9-4, 1-1). Chris Manon added six rebounds.

