Evbuomwan lifts Princeton over Columbia 84-69

By AP News

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan had 22 points and Jaelin Llewellyn added 21 as Princeton topped Columbia 84-69 on Friday night.

The game marked the first Ivy League matchup of the season for both teams.

Ethan Wright had 17 points and eight rebounds for Princeton (11-3), which earned its sixth straight victory.

Ike Nweke scored a career-high 22 points for the Lions (3-10), who have now lost four games in a row. Liam Murphy added 13 points. Patrick Harding had 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

