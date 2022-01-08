Cloudy
Spencer leads Loyola over Boston U. 66-58

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Cam Spencer registered 19 points as Loyola (Maryland) defeated Boston University 66-58 on Friday.

Jaylin Andrews had 12 points for Loyola (8-6, 2-1 Patriot League). Kenneth Jones added 10 points. Golden Dike had nine rebounds.

Boston University totaled 17 points in the first half, a season low.

Sukhmail Mathon had 18 points for the Terriers (10-6, 1-2). Javante McCoy added 15 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

