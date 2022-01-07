Fog
Whitney, Beasley III carry Montana past E. Washington 90-78

By AP News

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Brandon Whitney and Robby Beasley III scored 19 points apiece as Montana topped Eastern Washington 90-78 on Thursday night.

Josh Bannan added 16 points for the Grizzlies. Beasley III also had nine rebounds, while Bannan posted 11 rebounds.

Derrick Carter-Hollinger had 12 points for Montana (11-5, 4-1 Big Sky Conference).

Rylan Bergersen had 20 points for the Eagles (8-7, 2-2). Linton Acliese III added 20 points and seven rebounds. Steele Venters had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

