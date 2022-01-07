Fog
45.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stephen F. Austin tops Abilene Christian 64-58

By AP News

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 13 points and seven rebounds as Stephen F. Austin defeated Abilene Christian 64-58 on Thursday night.

Latrell Jossell scored 11 points and Nigel Hawkins 10 for Stephen F. Austin (9-4, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Coryon Mason had 12 points for the Wildcats (11-3, 2-1), whose 11-game win streak ended. Mahki Morris added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 