Burton leads late run, Northwestern beats No. 22 Iowa women View Photo

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 25 points and led Northwestern during an 11-3 run in the final minutes as the Wildcats beat No. 22 Iowa 77-69 on Thursday night.

It was the sixth-straight win for Northwestern (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten), which hadn’t played in nearly three weeks since having its game against Oregon canceled and two Big Ten games postponed. It was its third win in a row against Iowa (7-4, 1-1).

Burton was 6-of-13 shooting that included a pair of 3-pointers and was 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. Melannie Daley added 22 points.

Iowa’s leading scorer Caitlin Clark, averaging 24.1 points, had 30 against the Wildcats. Monika Czinano had 20 points and McKenna Warnock 14.

The Wildcats took the lead at 6:33 remaining in the third quarter and stretched it to 66-59 with about seven minutes to go in the fourth. The Hawkeyes tied it at 66 with 2:54 remaining with the help of Warnock’s 3-pointer.

Burton then forced a turnover and scored on a fast-break layup and added four straight free throws. Daley made four free throws and the Wildcats led 76-66 with 21 seconds left.

Iowa plays at Nebraska while Northwestern hosts Ohio State on Sunday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25