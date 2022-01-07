Cloudy
Pierre carries Rice over Middle Tennessee 65-61

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Carl Pierre recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds, including a clinching free throw with 11 seconds left, to lift Rice to a 65-61 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

Travis Evee had 12 points and six rebounds for Rice (8-5, 1-1 Conference USA). Quincy Olivari added 12 points and six rebounds. Chris Mullins had 12 points.

Josh Jefferson had 13 points for the Blue Raiders (9-5, 0-1), who missed two shots in the closing seconds. Eli Lawrence added 13 points. DeAndre Dishman had 12 points.

