Holden carries Wright State over Illinois-Chicago 90-72

By AP News

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden scored a season-high 26 points and Grant Basile added 21 points as Wright State defeated Illinois-Chicago 90-72 on Thursday night.

Trey Calvin had 19 points for Wright State (7-7, 4-1 Horizon League), which won its fifth straight game. Tim Finke added seven rebounds.

The 90 points were a season best for Wright State.

Kevin Johnson had 19 points for the Flames (4-8, 0-3). Zion Griffin added 18 points and Filip Skobalj had 11 points.

