Jeffers carries Radford past South Carolina Upstate 82-77

By AP News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Josiah Jeffers had a career-high 23 points as Radford edged past South Carolina Upstate 82-77 on Thursday in a Big South Conference opener for both teams.

Lewis Djonkam and Rashun Williams each had 12 points for Radford (5-8, 1-0 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Bryson Mozone had 17 points for the Spartans (3-10, 0-1). Jordan Gainey added 16 points and Dalvin White had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

