Lovett leads FIU over Bethune-Cookman 68-65

By AP News

MIAMI (AP) — Eric Lovett hit a 3-pointer with 1:02 left to give Florida International the lead en route to a 68-65 win over Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.

Denver Jones posted 18 points and Lovett finished with 17 for Florida International (10-4). Tevin Brewer added 12 points.

Florida International scored 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Marcus Garrett and Collins Joseph each had 16 points for the Wildcats (3-10). Kevin Davis had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

