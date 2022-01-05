Partly Cloudy
Nolley’s late free throws help Memphis hold off Tulsa 67-64

By AP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Malcolm Dandridge and Earl Timberlake scored 12 points apiece and Landers Nolley II sank two free throws with 2 seconds left as Memphis held off Tulsa 67-64 in American Athletic Conference action Tuesday night.

Timberlake added eight rebounds for the Tigers (8-5, 2-1), who led 34-25 at halftime and then scored the first six points of the second half. Lester Quinones added 11 points, while Josh Minott grabbed 11 rebounds. Nolley finished with six points and four assists.

Sophomore Sam Griffin came off the bench to score a season-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half for the Golden Hurricane (6-7, 0-2). Jeriah Horne finished with 20 points, 10 in each half. Griffin’s 3-pointer pulled Tulsa within a point with 3 seconds left to play.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

