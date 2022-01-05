Higgins Jr lifts Lehigh past Colgate 85-81

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr had a season-high 23 points as Lehigh narrowly defeated Colgate 85-81 on Tuesday night.

Jeameril Wilson added 20 points and five assists for for Lehigh (4-10, 2-0 Patriot League). Reed Fenton had 12 points Nic Lynch added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Evan Taylor, who led the Mountain Hawks in scoring heading into the contest with 13 points per game, was held to six points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Lehigh scored 44 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Tucker Richardson had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders (4-10, 0-1), whose losing streak reached five games. Jack Ferguson added 18 points. Nelly Cummings had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com