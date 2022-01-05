Clear
McGhee, Robinson carry Liberty over Stetson 75-59

By AP News

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Darius McGhee and Shiloh Robinson scored 16 points apiece and Liberty beat Stetson 75-59 on Tuesday night in an ASUN Conference opener for both teams.

Kyle Rode added 12 points for the Flames (10-6, 1-0) and Keegan McDowell and Brody Peebles each scored 11.

Rob Perry scored 18 points for the Hatters (6-8, 0-1). Chase Johnston scored 13 and Christiaan Jones 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

