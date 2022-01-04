Mostly Clear
Saddler lifts Southern over Texas Southern 63-50

By AP News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Saddler had 16 points as Southern topped Texas Southern 63-50 on Monday night.

It was the first Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Brion Whitley had 13 points for Southern (7-7), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tyrone Lyons added 11 points. P.J. Byrd had seven assists.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (2-8). PJ Henry added 11 points. Brison Gresham had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

