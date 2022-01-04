Cloudy
45.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sam Houston St. tops Texas Rio Grande Valley 86-78

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg had 27 points and 17 rebounds as Sam Houston got past Texas Rio Grande Valley 86-78 on Monday night.

Demarkus Lampley had 19 points for Sam Houston (7-8, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jarren Cook added 15 points. Javion May had 3 points and 11 rebounds.

Justin Johnson had 22 points for the Vaqueros (5-8, 0-1). Marek Nelson added 19 points. Mike Adewunmi had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Ricky Nelson, the Vaqueros’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 