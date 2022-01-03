Mostly Clear
Glasper scores 24 to lift UIW over Dallas Christian 90-45

By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — RJ Glasper tossed in a career-high 24 points and Incarnate Word romped to a 90-45 victory over Dallas Christian on Sunday.

Josh Morgan had 16 points for the Cardinals (3-11), who snapped a three-game skid. Benjamin Griscti added 15 points and Drew Lutz had nine assists.

Incarnate Word outscored Dallas Christian 47-15 in the second half.

Tyjuan Battles and Tilyr Hobson both scored nine to lead the Crusaders.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

