Bannan lifts Montana past Weber St. 74-72

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lift Montana to a 74-72 win over Weber State on Saturday night, the Grizzlies’ ninth straight home victory.

Robby Beasley III had 19 points for Montana (10-5, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Parker added 12 points and eight assists.

Koby McEwen had 24 points for the Wildcats (10-5, 3-1). Dillon Jones added 17 points and 16 rebounds. Jamison Overton had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com