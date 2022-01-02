Nelson leads St. Thomas (Minn.) over Western Illinois 89-66

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Anders Nelson had 20 points as St. Thomas (Minn.) beat Western Illinois 89-66 on Saturday.

Burt Hedstrom had 16 points for St. Thomas (8-7, 2-1 Summit League). Kevin Cunningham added 13 points as did Riley Miller.

Tamell Pearson had 13 points for the Leathernecks (10-5, 1-2). Trenton Massner also had 13 points. Luka Barisic had 10 points.

