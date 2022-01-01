Acliese lifts Eastern Washington over Northern Arizona 78-65

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Linton Acliese III had a career-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Eastern Washington defeated Northern Arizona 78-65 in Big Sky Conference play on Saturday.

Acliese III hit 13 of 17 shots for the Eagles (8-6, 2-1) in picking up his fourth double-double of the season. Rylan Bergersen finished with 17 points and Steele Venters scored 14.

Keith Haymon had 19 points to lead the Lumberjacks (4-9, 1-2), who have now lost four games in a row. Jalen Cone added 18 points, while Nik Mains scored 16.

