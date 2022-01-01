Rucker carries Army past Loyola (Md.) 77-74 in OT

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had 21 points as Army narrowly beat Loyola (Md.) 77-74 in overtime on Saturday.

It was the first Patriot League matchup of the season for both teams.

Loyola trailed by 13 at halftime and tied the score only once in the second half — on Cam Spencer’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer to force overtime at 68-all. Army scored the first six points of overtime en route to the victory.

Josh Caldwell had 16 points and eight rebounds for Army (7-6). Matt Dove added 11 points. Charlie Peterson had eight rebounds.

The Black Knights forced a season-high 24 turnovers.

Army scored 46 points in the first half, a season high.

Spencer had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (6-6). Kenneth Jones added 11 points and nine assists. Milos Ilic had 10 points and seven rebounds.

