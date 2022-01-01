Ali scores 32 to lift Akron past Buffalo 88-76

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ali Ali had a career-high 32 points as Akron beat Buffalo 88-76 on Saturday.

Xavier Castaneda had 14 points for Akron (8-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Enrique Freeman added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Greg Tribble had six rebounds.

Akron scored 54 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Ronaldo Segu had 19 points for the Bulls (6-6, 0-2) as did Jeenathan Williams. Maceo Jack had 12 points.

