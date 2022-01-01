Mostly Clear
Buffen scores 20 to lead UAB over UTSA 87-59

By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — KJ Buffen matched his season high with 20 points as UAB routed UTSA 87-59 on Saturday.

Jordan Walker had 19 points for UAB (12-3, 2-0 Conference USA). Michael Ertel added 12 points. Tavin Lovan had six rebounds and six assists.

Jacob Germany tied a career high with 26 points and had 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (6-7, 0-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

