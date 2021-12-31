Clear
Ertel scores 25 to carry UAB over UTEP 75-62

By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Ertel had a season-high 25 points as UAB beat UTEP 75-62 on Thursday night in a Conference USA opener for both teams.

Tavin Lovan had 14 points for UAB (11-3, 1-0 Conference USA). Jordan Walker added 11 points.

Souley Boum had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Miners (7-6, 0-1). Jorell Saterfield added 15 points and Jamal Bieniemy had eight assists.

