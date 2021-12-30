Bruner lifts Jacksonville past Carver College 98-45

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Bruner had a season-high 23 points as Jacksonville easily defeated Carver College 98-45 on Wednesday night.

Bryce Workman and Tyreese Davis each had 18 points for Jacksonville (8-4). Gyasi Powell had 15 points and six rebounds.

The 98 points were a season best for Jacksonville, which also registered a season-high 24 assists.

Bryson Scott had 14 points for the Cougars. Dyllon Scott added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com