Domask carries Southern Illinois past Grambling 75-64

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask tied his season high with 24 points and Southern Illinois beat Grambling 75-64 on Tuesday night.

Domask made 10 of 11 free throws. He added seven rebounds.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 17 points for Southern Illinois (8-5), which won its sixth straight at home. Lance Jones added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Salukis.

Southern Illinois dominated the first half and led 41-25 at the break. The Salukis’ 41 points in the first half were a season high.

Tra’Michael Moton had 13 points for the Tigers (3-10), who have lost five games in a row. Eric Parrish added 12 points and six rebounds. AJ Taylor had 11 points and three blocks.

