Maldonado scores 17 to lead Wyoming over Northern Iowa 71-69

HONOLULU (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had 17 points and seven rebounds as Wyoming edged past Northern Iowa 71-69 in the Diamond Head Classic on Thursday.

Drake Jeffries had 16 points for Wyoming (10-2). Graham Ike added 12 points.

Nate Heise had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (4-7). Austin Phyfe added 18 points and Noah Carter had 14 points.

___

___

