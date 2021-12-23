Light Fog
Hamilton, Williams spark UNLV past San Diego 80-57

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton and Donovan Williams scored 20 points apiece as UNLV rolled past San Diego 80-57 on Wednesday night.

Royce Hamm Jr. finished with his fourth double-double of the season — 12 points and 10 rebounds — for the Rebels (8-5), who nothced their fourth straight win. Jordan McCabe added nine points and seven assists.

Terrell Brown had 16 points for the Toreros (7-6). Marcellus Earlington scored 14.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

