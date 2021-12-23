Lemetti scores 22 to lead Omaha over W. Illinois 84-78

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Felix Lemetti had a career-high 22 points and Omaha ended its 11-game losing streak, defeating Western Illinois 84-78 on Wednesday night.

Lemetti made 8 of 10 foul shots and distributed six assists.

Frankie Fidler had 19 points for Omaha (2-11, 1-1 Summit League). Darrius Hughes added 12 points. Nick Ferrarini had 10 points.

Trenton Massner had 26 points for the Leathernecks (10-3, 1-1), whose six-game winning streak ended. Will Carius added 20 points. Colton Sandage had 16 points.

