Gilyard II leads Kansas City over South Dakota 68-57

By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II, despite a twisted ankle, had a career-high 31 points with five 3-poiners as Kansas City defeated South Dakota 68-57 on Wednesday night.

Arkel Lamar had 14 points for Kansas City (6-6, 1-1 Summit League). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added seven rebounds.

Mason Archambault had 14 points for the Coyotes (7-6, 0-2). Tasos Kamateros added 10 rebounds and five assists. Hunter Goodrick had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

