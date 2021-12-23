Flagg, Ray power Sam Houston past NC Central 68-51

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, Jaden Ray totaled 13 points and seven assists and Sam Houston cruised to a 68-51 victory over North Carolina Central in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Wednesday.

Kian Scroggins added 10 points and Javion May grabbed seven rebounds for the Bearkats (5-8).

Ja’Darius Harris had 15 points for the Eagles (6-9). Randy Miller Jr. added 10 points. Marque Maultsby had eight rebounds.

