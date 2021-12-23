Hitchon carries Canisius over Florida Gulf Coast 97-90 in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Scott Hitchon had a season-high 28 points plus 11 rebounds as Canisius topped Florida Gulf Coast 97-90 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Hitchon hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Jordan Henderson had 19 points and seven assists for Canisius (4-9). Xzavier Long added 16 points. Ahamadou Fofana had 13 points and six assists.

Akrum Ahemed drained a 3-pointer with four seconds left for Canisius to force overtime and the Griffins scored the first eight points of OT to secure the win.

Florida Gulf Coast scored 54 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 30 points and seven assists for the Eagles (10-4), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. He also committed seven turnovers. Kevin Samuel scored a season-high 20 points and had 12 rebounds. Matt Halvorsen had 10 points.

