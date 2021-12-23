Braswell, Butler lead Charlotte over Western Carolina 98-82

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Robert Braswell IV and Austin Butler scored 22 points apiece as Charlotte defeated Western Carolina 98-82 on Wednesday.

Jahmir Young added 20 points and Clyde Trapp Jr. had 17 points for Charlotte (7-5).

The 98 points were a season best for Charlotte.

Marcus Banks scored a season-high 22 points for the Catamounts (6-7). Nick Robinson added 19 points and Vonterius Woolbright had 17 points.

