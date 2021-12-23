Kristensen carries Davidson past Johnson & Wales (NC) 106-64

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — David Kristensen scored 16 points to lift Davidson to a 106-64 win over Johnson & Wales (NC) on Wednesday, the team’s ninth straight victory.

Hyunjung Lee and Styrmir Thrastarson each had 12 points for Davidson (10-2). Chris Ford had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first time this season Davidson scored at least 100 points. Davidson posted a season-high 24 assists.

Davidson dominated the first half and led 48-23 at halftime. Davidson’s 58 points in the second half were a season best.

Fred Patterson had 16 points for Johnson & Wales. Anthoney Ray added 15 points and Jaylen Benson-Hollinhead had nine rebounds.

