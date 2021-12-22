Timberlake scores 24 to carry Towson past Navy 69-52

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had 24 points as Towson topped Navy 69-52 on Wednesday.

Timberlake hit 9 of 12 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Charles Thompson had 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks for Towson (9-4). Cam Holden added eight rebounds, and Terry Nolan Jr. had eight assists.

Jaylen Walker had 13 points for the Midshipmen (7-4). Greg Summers added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Richard Njoku had 10 rebounds.

