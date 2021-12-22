Cloudy
Williams carries Santa Clara over San Jose St. 79-57

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams had 20 points as Santa Clara romped past San Jose State 79-57 on Tuesday night.

Carlos Stewart had 16 points for Santa Clara (10-5). Keshawn Justice added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Josip Vrankic had 14 points and six assists.

Shon Robinson had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans (6-5). Omari Moore added 13 points and six rebounds.

Trey Smith, the Spartans’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 11% for the game (1 of 9).

