TCU runs away from Grambling in 90-55 win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chuck O’Bannon Jr. scored 19 points, Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh recorded double-doubles and TCU throttled Grambling 90-55 on Tuesday night.

Miller finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Baugh scored 13 with 11 boards to give TCU its seventh straight win. It’s the longest Horned Frogs win streak since the 2018-19 season which produced an eight-game win streak.

Jakobe Coles added 12 points off the bench for TCU.

Eric Parrish’s layup with 11:20 remaining before halftime brought Grambling within 20-17, but TCU established a 16-0 outburst over the next 6:30 and went to intermission up 47-28.

Tra’Michael Moton scored 16 points for Grambling.

TCU (10-1) moved its all-time record to 11-0 over Grambling in a series that first started Dec. 23, 1987. The Horned Frogs’ 35-point win Tuesday was their second-largest margin of victory against the Tigers (3-9).

