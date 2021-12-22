Neely lifts Albany past Lehigh 68-52

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Justin Neely recorded 11 points and 14 rebounds to lift Albany to a 68-52 win over Lehigh on Tuesday night.

De’Vondre Perry had 18 points and three blocks for Albany (4-8).

Lehigh totaled 12 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jeameril Wilson had 13 points for the Mountain Hawks (1-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Evan Taylor added 10 points and six rebounds. Nic Lynch had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com