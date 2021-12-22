Cloudy
44.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Wright, Johns carry Princeton over Kean 100-59

By AP News

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ethan Wright and Max Johns scored 13 points apiece as Princeton easily defeated Kean 100-59 on Tuesday night.

Keeshawn Kellman, Jaelin Llewellyn and Mason Hooks added 10 points apiece for the Tigers. Kellman also had seven rebounds. Princeton (10-3) posted a season-high 27 assists.

It was the first time this season Princeton scored at least 100 points.

JD Daniels had 14 points for the Cougars. Letrell West added 13 points. Jailen Jamison had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 