Nelson scores 20 to carry Manhattan over The Citadel 77-74

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ant Nelson had 20 points as Manhattan narrowly defeated The Citadel 77-74 on Tuesday night.

Jose Perez had 18 points and six assists for Manhattan (8-3). Elijah Buchanan added 13 points. Samba Diallo had 10 points.

Hayden Brown had 19 points for the Bulldogs (6-5). Jason Roche added 18 points. Brent Davis had 10 points.

