Cloudy
44.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Camara’s double-double leads Dayton past Southern 69-60

By AP News

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Toumani Camara finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Dayton to a 69-60 win over Southern on Tuesday night.

Kobe Elvis had 15 points for the Flyers (8-5), who have won four straight games at home. DaRon Holmes II added 10 points and four blocks. Mustapha Amzil had seven rebounds.

Brion Whitley had 14 points for the Jaguars (6-7). Terrell Williams added 12 points, while Tyrone Lyons scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 