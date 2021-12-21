Late basket by Jackson leads East Carolina by Southern Miss

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 22 points, Vance Jackson made a go-ahead basket with 1:44 left and East Carolina beat Southern Miss 68-67 on Tuesday.

Newton hit 10 of 11 foul shots and Jackson had 15 points and seven rebounds for East Carolina (9-3). Brandon Suggs added 11 points.

Jaron Pierre Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Golden Eagles (4-8), whose losing streak reached six games. Tyler Stevenson added 16 points and eight rebounds. Rashad Bolden had 12 points.

