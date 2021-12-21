Clear
52 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sears carries Ohio over South Carolina Upstate 85-70

By AP News

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had a career-high 33 points as Ohio beat South Carolina Upstate 85-70 on Tuesday.

Sears made all 10 of his foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Jason Carter had 12 points for Ohio (9-2), which won its fourth consecutive game. Ben Vander Plas added 12 points and seven rebounds. Ben Roderick had 11 points.

Bryson Mozone had 18 points for the Spartans (3-9). Jordan Gainey added 14 points. Khydarius Smith had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 