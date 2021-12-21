Harrison scores 25 to lift ULM past Lamar 80-77

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Russell Harrison tied his career high with 25 points as ULM edged past Lamar 80-77 on Monday night.

Thomas Howell had 17 points for ULM (8-4), which earned its sixth straight victory. Andre Jones added 16 points and eight assists. Elijah Gonzales had 10 points and five steals.

Trailing 78-71, Lamar made two 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds but Gonzales made two free throws at the end to put the game away for the Warhawks.

Koreem Ozier was held to three points despite coming into the matchup as the Warhawks’ second leading scorer at 13.0 points per game.

Jordyn Adams scored a season-high 21 points for the Cardinals (2-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. C.J. Roberts added 15 points. Kasen Harrison had 13 points and six assists.

